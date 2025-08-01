Harshit Rana backs India to win Oval Test against England after gritty Day 1 fightback

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Harshit Rana said that he is very confident that Team India will win the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

A resilient and much-needed half-century for Karun Nair and his unbeaten half-century partnership with a resolute Washington Sundar helped India fight back after losing quick wickets during the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 204/6, with Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) unbeaten, having stitched a 51-run stand so far after the visitors had stumbled to 153/6.

Speaking on India's chances to win the fifth Test of the ongoing series, Harshit Rana told ANI, "We have played outstanding cricket in the entire series. In the previous test match, we managed to get a draw, which is like a victory for us...We will surely win the fifth test match..."

Earlier, before the start of the series, Rana had received a call-up for the Test squad against England, but later, before the beginning of the Edgbaston Test, he was released from the team.

Rana made his debut on India's tour of Australia in November 2024, and nabbed four wickets in his first Test in Perth, playing a pivotal role in India's mammoth win by 295 runs.

Recapping Day 1 of The Oval Test, England won the toss and elected to field first. Team India never really managed to stitch massive partnerships, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) dismissed early. Skipper Shubman Gill's suicidal run-out for 21 and Sudharan's dismissal for 38 in 108 balls (with six fours) shook the top order, and Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) crumbled under pressure.

Nair (52*) and Sundar (19*) put on a valuable 51-run stand for the seventh wicket after India was reduced to 153/6, helping India cross the 200-run mark. Gus Atkinson (2/31) and Josh Tongue (2/47) were the top bowlers for England. (ANI)

