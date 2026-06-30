DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Harshit Rana India's best performing ODI bowler in last 2-3 years: Mukund

Harshit Rana India's best performing ODI bowler in last 2-3 years: Mukund

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Former Indian opener Abhinav Mukund said that pacer Harshit Rana has been India's best-performing ODI bowler in the last two to three years and added that he has a lot of potential with the bat.

Advertisement

Mukund, who represented India in seven Tests, was speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan.

Advertisement

Speaking on the shot, Mukund spoke on how the team management is looking to balance bowling variations with crucial lower-order batting depth. While highlighting the stark contrast in what Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya bring to the table, Mukund explained why one young pacer has earned an immediate spot in the one-day international setup.

Advertisement

Mukund said, "Harshit Rana has a lot of potential with the bat. The Indian team management trusts him a lot and believes that he has batting ability and can play at number 8. Harshit Rana is a walk-in for me in terms of ODIs. This is the thing; we mix formats a little bit. So Harshit Rana has been the best-performing ODI bowler in the last two or three years."

In 14 ODIs, Harshit has taken 26 wickets at an average of 27.38, with a four-fer to his name and an economy rate of 6.21. In the previous T20I series against Ireland, Harshit managed four wickets at an average of over 10, with best figures of 3/24.

Advertisement

He added, "Nitish Kumar's strength is different, and Hardik's (Pandya) strength is different. So, if Nitish Kumar can give you overs with the new ball and in the middle overs, you should test their strengths, at which phase of the game they are good to bat and good to bowl," he added.

Both Nitish and Hardik are currently battling injuries. While Hardik has not been included in any squads for T20Is and ODIs till Asian Games, Nitish was forced to miss the Ireland and England T20Is due to injury, making way for all-rounder Suryansh Shedge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts