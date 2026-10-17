New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Two young archers from Haryana, Kirti and Kushal Dalal, have emerged as examples of how family sacrifices, determination and access to training can help young athletes achieve international success.

Kirti, an Asian Games gold medallist from Ritauli village in Haryana’s Jind district, began her journey after coach Udyam Singh recognised her potential at her school in Pillukhera in 2019-20 and encouraged her family to support her training.

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Despite financial constraints, her father, Vijay Sharma, initially purchased a second-hand bow for Rs 5,000. When Kirti was selected by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and required better equipment, he borrowed Rs 60,000 from a commission agent to buy a new bow, as per a press release.

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The sacrifices paid off when Kirti, alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Anil Mohod, became part of India's women's recurve team that secured the country's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in the event. Her achievement was celebrated enthusiastically in her ancestral village.

Their journeys also highlight the importance of institutional support, with organisations such as NTPC playing a significant role in strengthening Indian archery. Since 2018, NTPC has committed Rs 152.88 crore towards the sport through the National Sports Development Fund, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Archery Association of India (AAI), supporting grassroots talent identification, coaching, equipment and international exposure.

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Kushal Dalal, who also comes from a farming family in Haryana, discovered archery after his mother, Geeta, took him to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium to improve his fitness. After exploring different sports, including boxing, he chose archery for its emphasis on concentration and composure.

Despite travelling nearly 60 kilometres to access training facilities, Kushal continued pursuing the sport with his family's support. He has since won international honours, including gold at the GT Open in Luxembourg, and now aspires to represent India at the Asian Games and Olympics.

Both athletes were among those who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday following India's impressive Asian Games campaign.

India finished fourth in the overall standings with 85 medals, including 21 gold. Archery contributed nine medals — five gold, two silver and two bronze — with the compound teams securing all three team gold medals and the women's recurve team registering a historic victory.

The campaign also saw Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav secure India's first Olympic quota places in compound archery for Los Angeles 2028.

Through its NTPC Dhanurvidya Project, NTPC supports young archers through talent identification, specialised coaching, scholarships, equipment and training infrastructure. The initiative covers under-13 and under-15 recurve and compound archers and helps athletes transition from Indian Round to international-standard disciplines.

The programme supports archery academies across Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir, with another academy planned at Lengpui in Mizoram. It also provides specialist coaching, international exposure and certification programmes for domestic coaches.

“NTPC has been a committed partner in the development of Indian archery since 2018. Our commitment is to help build a stronger, more accessible and sustainable pathway for archers, from grassroots participation to international competition,” an Archery Association of India spokesperson said.

The achievements of Kirti and Kushal underline how family commitment, institutional support and accessible training opportunities can transform sporting talent into international success.

As India prepares for Los Angeles 2028, continued investment in grassroots development, coaching and infrastructure will remain crucial to nurturing the next generation of champions. (ANI)

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