Haryana boxers Priya Ghanghas, Narender Berwal win Asian Games bronze

Two boxers from Haryana’s Bhiwani and Hansi regions won bronze medals in their respective categories at the Asian Games being held in Japan.

Priya Ghanghas, a native of Dhanana village in Bhiwani district, won a bronze medal in the women’s 60-kg category after losing her semi-final bout to China’s Yang Chengyu. Priya had already secured a medal by reaching the semi-final and entered the ring with an opportunity to change its colour, but a 4-1 defeat ended her gold-medal campaign.

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Her father, Mahender Singh, said the family was disappointed that she had missed out on gold but was proud that she had won a medal for the country. He said Priya would work harder and aim for bigger achievements in the future. The family plans to give her a warm welcome when she returns home.

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Priya took up boxing in 2016. She initially trained in Dadri and began training in Bhiwani in 2022. She had also won gold in the women’s 60-kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in August this year.

Another boxer from Sorkhi village in Hansi, Narender Berwal, won a bronze medal in the men’s +90-kg category. It was his second consecutive Asian Games medal after he won bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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Narender had earlier won a silver medal in the men’s +90-kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this year. His back-to-back Asian Games medals have brought cheer to his native Sorkhi village.