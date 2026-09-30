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Home / Sports / Haryana boxers Priya Ghanghas, Narender Berwal win Asian Games bronze

Haryana boxers Priya Ghanghas, Narender Berwal win Asian Games bronze

Bhiwani's Ghanghas falls to China’s Yang Chengyu in 60-kg semi-final; Hansi's Berwal bags 2nd consecutive Asiad medal

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Images credits/Instagram @narender_berwal_ and @priya__ghanghas
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Two boxers from Haryana’s Bhiwani and Hansi regions won bronze medals in their respective categories at the Asian Games being held in Japan.

Priya Ghanghas, a native of Dhanana village in Bhiwani district, won a bronze medal in the women’s 60-kg category after losing her semi-final bout to China’s Yang Chengyu. Priya had already secured a medal by reaching the semi-final and entered the ring with an opportunity to change its colour, but a 4-1 defeat ended her gold-medal campaign.

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Her father, Mahender Singh, said the family was disappointed that she had missed out on gold but was proud that she had won a medal for the country. He said Priya would work harder and aim for bigger achievements in the future. The family plans to give her a warm welcome when she returns home.

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Priya took up boxing in 2016. She initially trained in Dadri and began training in Bhiwani in 2022. She had also won gold in the women’s 60-kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in August this year.

Another boxer from Sorkhi village in Hansi, Narender Berwal, won a bronze medal in the men’s +90-kg category. It was his second consecutive Asian Games medal after he won bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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Narender had earlier won a silver medal in the men’s +90-kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this year. His back-to-back Asian Games medals have brought cheer to his native Sorkhi village.

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