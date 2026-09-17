Haryana CM extends greetings on PM Modi’s 76th birthday, hails 25 years of public service

Ambala (Haryana), [India] September 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday participated in the ‘Nasha Mukti Namo Marathon’ under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, while highlighting his 25 years of public service.

He said Modi’s public life represents service above office, resolve above power, and the nation above self.

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Saini added that the ‘Nasha Mukti Namo Marathon’ in Ambala reflects these values while promoting a drug-free Haryana.

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"This morning is truly special. Today marks the birthday of our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi—a source of inspiration and a guiding light for our youth. On behalf of the people of Haryana, I extend my heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to him... This day is also significant because, as we honour PM Modi's 25 years of public service, we are moving forward with renewed energy and a firm commitment to service. His public life over these years conveys a singular message: service is greater than office, resolve is greater than power, and the nation comes before the self.

Today, imbued with this very spirit of service and resolve, this grand 'Nasha Mukti Namo Marathon' in Haryana is being organised here on the historic soil of Ambala," Saini said.

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Meanwhile, BJP leader and Vice-Chairman of the Gandhi Smriti, Vijay Goel, on Thursday flagged off the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat' on PM Modi's 76th birthday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Goel said PM Modi’s birthday is being observed as “Seva Sankalp” to highlight his public service and development work. As part of the celebrations, the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti organised a “Run for Viksit Bharat” event, incorporating the Fit India initiative. He said the observance recognises Modi’s work as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is being celebrated across the nation as a 'Seva Sankalp'. As part of this, the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti have organised a 'Run for Viksit Bharat'. This event incorporates the 'Fit India' initiative, a concept championed by Prime Minister Modi... His birthday is being celebrated as a 'Seva Sankalp' to honour the development work he undertook—first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the Prime Minister of the country," Goel told ANI. (ANI)

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