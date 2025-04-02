DT
Home / Sports / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 medalists

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 medalists

He congratulated all the players for their victory and wished all the players a bright future ahead.
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] April 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met Asian Wrestling Championship gold medal winner Manisha Bhanwala, silver medal winner Reetika Hooda, bronze medal winner Muskan Nandal, and coach Mandeep. Olympic medalist and Bhartiya Janta Party leader Yogeshwar Dutt was also present.

CM Nayab Singh Saini posted on his offical X handle, he congratulated all the players for their victory and wished all the players a bright future ahead.

"Today Senior Asian Wrestling Championship gold medal-winning wrestler Manisha, silver medal-winning Reetika Hooda, bronze medal-winning Muskan Nandal, and coach Mandeep made a courtesy visit. On this occasion, everyone was welcomed and congratulated, and best wishes for the victory were sent. May the blessings of Mata Rani always remain with all of you. I wish you a bright future," CM Nayab Singh Saini posted on his offical X handle.

Wrestlers Manisha Bhanwala (62 kg) and Antim Panghal (53 kg) brought laurels for India as they bagged gold and bronze medals, respectively, in their respective categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, as per Olympics.com.

Manisha Bhanwala defeated the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ok J Kim 8-7 in the final to secure India's first women's freestyle wrestling gold medal at the continental meet since 2021. Manisha, who had won three consecutive bronze medals at the Asian Championships from 2022 to 2024, seemed destined for a silver this time around as she was trailing 2-7 against Ok J Kim. However, she upgraded to gold at the 11th hour after spectacularly turning the tables.

Reigning U23 world champion Reetika Hooda won a silver medal in the women's freestyle 76kg division. Muskan Nandal (women's 59kg), Mansi Lather (women's 68kg) and Greco-Roman wrestlers Nitesh (97kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) had won bronze medals earlier in the competition. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

