Haryana overall winners as Khelo India Winter Games conclude

Khelo India Winter Games concluded on Monday with the Indian Army team winning the most awaited final of the men's ice hockey tournament.

The Army team retained its title after beating Chandigarh, with the match-winner coming with just three minutes left on the clock.

Overall, Haryana won the team championship title of the Ladakh phase of KIWG 2026 after winning four gold medals. Ladakh, Maharashtra and Telangana each won two gold but were separated by the number of silver medals they won. Ladakh (5 silver), Maharashtra (3 silver) and Telangana (2 silver) finished in that order on the medal standings.

National coach Mohammad Abbas Nordak said compared to the previous five editions, the overall standard of ice skating improved noticeably.

"Individual performances showed better timing, technique and consistency. In the men's events, skaters like Muthakani Vishnu Vardhan (Telangana) and Sachin Singh (Haryana) delivered strong individual performances, with impressive timing and race execution. Among the women, Nayana and Skarma stood out with consistent and competitive performances," he said.