Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh & WFI president engage in bout off the mat

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, September 6

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are locked in a battle of legitimacy over their respective state wrestling federations’ right to send the state team for the upcoming National Games 2022 in Gujarat.

Both the BJP leaders, one a state minister and the other a Member of Parliament and head of WFI, have formed their own state bodies claiming their right to hold trials and oversee the development of the game.

The WFI recently dissolved the state units of Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on account of lack of organising major tournaments, doping and other issues.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said: “The elections have been held in two states in July and in Karnataka also it will be held soon. The WFI is the parent body for wrestling in India we are working for the betterment of the game and have delivered results.”

While Sandeep Singh was unanimously elected as the president of newly formed Haryana Wrestling Association in Panchkula on Saturday, the Brij Bhushan-led faction had elected INLO leader Rohtas Singh as the president and Rakesh Singh as the secretary in Gurugram in July this year.

The RK Hooda-led association members alleged that the WFI has foisted an executive body on one man’s whim and fancies with no regard to district wrestling bodies, akharas and the Dist Olympics Association. As a result, an overwhelming majority of district wrestling bodies had to join the Sports Minister-led new body.

In this tug of war for supremacy, the state wrestlers are in a quandary as their sporting career is in the hands of WFI but the cash awards and jobs are in the hands of the state government and the minister.

The WFI-led faction claims to have already held trials for the state team for the National Games. Despite this, the newly formed Haryana Wrestling Association has also announced that it would hold trials for the state team shortly. WFI officials said the last date for submitting entries is over. “We have selected eminent wrestlers from the state and their names would be announced soon,” said an official.

Factionalism in various sports associations such as athletics, boxing, kabaddi ahead of the National Games is a common trend in Haryana but wrestling too has been dragged in this quagmire over the past some years.