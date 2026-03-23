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Home / Sports / Haryana tops Para Athletics Championship with 90 medals

Haryana tops Para Athletics Championship with 90 medals

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:13 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana delivered an outstanding performance at the 24th National Para Athletic Championship by winning the overall trophy.

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A contingent of 144 members from Haryana, including 121 players and 23 escorts, participated in the championship. Team Manager Surender Singh and coach Jatin Bhati accompanied the team. The team won a total of 90 medals — gold, 29 silver and 25 bronze medals.

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Haryana's international para athlete Pranav Surma won gold in club throw, while Navdeep, Rinku Hooda and Sumit secured gold medals in javelin throw. Dharmbir and Tekchand won gold in club throw, and Ankur Dhama secured gold in the 1500m race. Among women athletes, Pooja Yadav won a medal in club throw, and Kanchan Lakhani in javelin throw. Usha, Mafi, Bhuvi Agrawal, Dayawanti, Preeti, Pooja, and Laxmi also won medals.

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Congratulating all members of the winning team, Haryana Health Minister and also the president of Para Sports Association of Haryana, Arti Singh Rao, said that players from the state are consistently showcasing their remarkable talent in every sport. The state's para team had won the championship last year as well.

The championship was organised in Odisha by the Paralympic Committee of India and Para Sports Association of Odisha from March 17 to March 21.

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