Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 1 (ANI): The excitement at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), currently underway at the Sports University of Haryana, Sonipat, reached its peak when the country's reigning best women's kabaddi team stepped onto the mat.

Amid the league matches, the Haryana team--winners of the 72nd Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship 2026--was specially felicitated, according to a release.

The atmosphere inside the stadium soared when the Haryana women's team, led by captain Ritu, arrived on the KCL mat holding the gleaming National Championship trophy. The entire arena echoed with thunderous applause and chants of "Haryana-Haryana." The pride of being national champions was clearly visible on the players' faces.

On this special occasion, the organisers of the Kabaddi Champions League extended a warm and grand welcome to the Haryana team. The chief guest, Shri Shri 1008 Mahant Baba Bholegiri Ji Maharaj, along with Kuldeep Dalal, President (Haryana) of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, and Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, invited the team captain and all players onto the stage and honoured them with mementoes and shawls in recognition of their remarkable achievement.

Notably, the Haryana team recently delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the title at the Senior National Championship 2026. The presence of these champion athletes on the KCL stage infused fresh energy and inspiration among the young players and sports enthusiasts in attendance.

Meanwhile, Hisar Heroes are gearing up for a crucial encounter on Day 9 (2nd February 2026) against Faridabad Fighters in Match 18 as they continue their Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) campaign, with the team focused on maintaining momentum and delivering another strong performance on the mat at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai.

Coming into the match with growing confidence, Hisar Heroes will look to build on their balanced approach, combining sharp raiding with disciplined defence, according to a release.

The team has shown resilience under pressure and will aim to control the tempo against a determined Faridabad side known for its fighting spirit and aggressive style.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the match, Hisar Heroes key player, Nitesh Kumar said, "The team is feeling confident and united. We've worked hard on our execution, and our focus is on playing smart kabaddi and supporting each other on the mat. We are taking one match at a time and we want to finish in top 4 and play the knockout matches." (ANI)

