Home / Sports / Haryana wrestlers dominate U-17, U-20 Nationals

Haryana wrestlers dominate U-17, U-20 Nationals

Haryana emerged as the undisputed leader in all three categories— freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s — securing first place in the Under-17 National Wrestling Championship at Palwal from May 25 to 27. UP, Maharashtra and Delhi followed closely in all the...
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:15 AM May 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Haryana emerged as the undisputed leader in all three categories— freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s — securing first place in the Under-17 National Wrestling Championship at Palwal from May 25 to 27. UP, Maharashtra and Delhi followed closely in all the categories.

Haryana’s freestyle wrestlers won 10 medals --- 5 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze. Uttar Pradesh (5) emerged as the runners-up while Mahrashtra (5) claimed the third place trophy. Haryana’s women wrestlers were on top with 10 medals (7 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

In Greco-Roman, Haryana secured first position by winning 8 medals (6 gold and 2 silver). Maharashtra (9) emerged as the runners-up while Punjab claimed the third place trophy with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

Due to the limited time available between the two events and the registration deadline for entries on UWW Athena being May 28, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) selected the gold winners from the championship as India's entries for the Under-17 Asian Championship to be held at Vung Tau in Vietnam in June.

Around 15 wrestlers of different states were disqualified after being found overage. Delhi wrestler Yash Kumar was disqualified despite having recently won a gold at the Khelo India Youth Games in Patna. The WFI said it would approach the General Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) to mandate a bone age test for Yash and others to ensure fair play and transparency in the competition.

Haryana had also won the team championship in the freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories at the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship at Kota. In freestyle, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra bagged the top three spots. In Greco-Roman, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh bagged the top spots. Haryana’s women wrestlers were on top followed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

