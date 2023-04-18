Haryana’s Narwal wins air pistol trials

PTI

Bhopal, April 17

Haryana teenager Shiva Narwal clinched the men’s 10m air pistol event at the national shooting trials held at the MP State Shooting Academy Range here today.

Uttar Pradesh’s Neha emerged triumphant in the women’s event on the penultimate day of the trials for the Group A rifle and pistol shooters.

Shiva outgunned Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 17-7 in the gold medal match, while Neha overcame Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 in the women’s title-decider.

In New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, venue for the shotgun trials, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran was leading the men’s trap field after Day 1 of the qualification, ending with two perfect rounds of 25 for a score of 74. Bakhtyaruddin Malek trailed him on countback but had the same score.