Haryana’s Narwal wins air pistol trials

Bhopal, April 17
Haryana teenager Shiva Narwal clinched the men’s 10m air pistol event at the national shooting trials held at the MP State Shooting Academy Range here today.
Uttar Pradesh’s Neha emerged triumphant in the women’s event on the penultimate day of the trials for the Group A rifle and pistol shooters.
Shiva outgunned Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema 17-7 in the gold medal match, while Neha overcame Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 in the women’s title-decider.
In New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, venue for the shotgun trials, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran was leading the men’s trap field after Day 1 of the qualification, ending with two perfect rounds of 25 for a score of 74. Bakhtyaruddin Malek trailed him on countback but had the same score.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?
Is the court’s rejection of his application a blessing or a ...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...