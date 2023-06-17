Haryana’s Vishesh stuns Asian junior champion Krrish Pal, enters Youth Men’s National Boxing semis

Gangtok, June 17
Haryana’s Vishesh stunned Asian junior champion Krrish Pal of Chandigarh to make it to the 48kg semifinals at the ongoing sixth Youth Men’s National Boxing Championships, here on Saturday.
Both Vishesh and Pal were at their attacking best right from the start and engaged in a thrilling bout.
However, it was Vishesh who triumphed in the close battle, emerging winner with a 4-3 split verdict to set up a clash against Rishi from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).
In another contest, 2021 Asian champion Rohit Chamoli was beaten by Delhi’s Umesh Kumar in the 54kg quarterfinal bout.
Umesh outclassed Rohit with clear punches and swift movement to win 4-1 and reach the semifinals, where he will face SSCB’s Ashish.
Asian junior champion Bharat Joon (92kg) from Haryana unleashed powerful punches against Uttarakhand’s Riddhuman Subba, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the third round.
Joon will face Avchal Shai of Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal.
Seven other boxers from Haryana—Harsh Nagar (54kg), Akshat (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Rupesh (67kg), Ishan Kataria (80kg), Vinay Kumar (86kg) and Lakshay Rathi (92+kg) -- also entered the last-four stage.
It was also a successful day for SSCB who had a total of 13 boxers making it to the final four.
Aryan (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), M Hanthoi (60kg), Krish Kamboj (63.5kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg), Arman (80kg), Ayran (86kg), Harsh (92kg) and Rythm (92+kg) are the other 12 boxers in the semifinals from SSCB.
