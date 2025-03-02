"Has capability to defeat anyone": Ganguly hails Team India after win over NZ in CT 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly hailed Team India following their win over New Zealand in the final group stage match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, saying that it has the capability to defeat anyone in white-ball cricket.

India booked their semifinal clash with rivals Australia on March 4 following a 44-run win over NZ in their ICC Champions Trophy match, ending the group stage on a high with three wins in three matches.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final (of 50-over in 2023). It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. It has the capability to defeat anyone."

Advertisement

Speaking about Mohammed Shami's return to action in the competition, which included a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the CT 2025 campaign opener as a highlight, Ganguly said, "Injury happen to anyone. It is a part of a fast bowler's career. He has won so many matches for India with (Jasprit) Bumrah. He is such a fine bowler."

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed, and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in the fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled the Kiwis' middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja each took a wicket. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)