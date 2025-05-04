"Has shown progressive improvement": Powell gives injury update on KKR skipper Rahane

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rovman Powell expressed confidence in the defending champions' ability to bounce back as they prepare to face Rajasthan Royals to keep their playoff hopes alive at Eden Gardens and offered an update about skipper Ajinkya Rahane's availability for the fixture on Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The defending champions are currently in seventh place after winning only four out of their 10 fixtures in the cash-rich league. The Knight Riders have lost five, won four, and had one game washed out due to rain in the IPL 2025 so far.

"It's a position that we did not want to find ourselves in at the start of the competition, but once our destiny is still in our own hands, and it's a good place to be," Powell told reporters in the post-match press conference.

"We can't look at the realistic picture at the end. We have to look at it one game at a time. And our opponent for the next one is Rajasthan Royals, so we have to try our best to them," he added.

When asked about KKR's batting inconsistency in the IPL 2025, Powell admitted it has been a challenge but noted signs of improvement and said, "It's an exciting batting unit. We scored 200 on a few occasions, and a lot of our batters haven't done what they want to do. So it's just for us, each and every game, to keep on getting better."

Powell also highlighted the crucial role of experienced overseas players in guiding younger teammates through high-pressure situations and added, "For us as overseas guys who have played more cricket around the world, who have been in these positions a lot more, it's important for us to guide them and show them that it's still normal cricket."

Powell shared positive news about the possibility of Captain Ajinkya Rahane's availability after a recent injury. On the first delivery of the 12th over of the second innings against Delhi Capitals, Rahane, stationed at short cover, was struck on the hand by a ball fired away by Faf du Plessis off Andre Russell. The ball deflected for a single, but Rahane received medical attention off the ground and didn't take the field for the rest of the fixture.

"He has shown progressive improvement over the last few days. That is a good sign going into tomorrow. It's important for us to have him--he's our captain, he's been one of our batters who have been a shining light throughout the competition."

As KKR fights to stay in playoff contention, Powell remains optimistic and said, "We all know that the IPL is won by the team that finds momentum at the back end of the competition, and if we can do that, we give ourselves the best chance of being champions." (ANI)

