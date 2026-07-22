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Home / Sports / Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan's ODI captain

Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan's ODI captain

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ANI
Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], July 22 (ANI): Afghanistan batter Hashmatullah Shahidi has stepped down as captain of the national ODI team, ending a leadership stint that began in early 2022, according to ICC.

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The 31-year-old announced his decision through a post on social media, bringing to a close a tenure during which he led Afghanistan at two major ICC tournaments, the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

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Under Shahidi's captaincy, Afghanistan registered some of their most notable achievements in ODI cricket. At the 2023 World Cup in India, the side secured memorable victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stage after an impressive campaign.

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Shahidi also captained Afghanistan at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, continuing to lead the side in international cricket during a period of steady progress, according to ICC.

The left-handed batter did not specify the reason behind his decision while announcing his resignation on social media.

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"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision. It was a great honor for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher," Shahidi said, as quoted by ICC.

"All these achievements are not just mine, but also the result of the teamwork, sacrifices and coordination of the entire team. I thank all the players of my team from the bottom of my heart who always supported me and stood shoulder to shoulder with me in every victory and every challenge."

"I also thank the officials and the administration of the team who believed in me and always supported me. Your trust and cooperation will always be an honor for me," he said as quoted by ICC.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to announce Shahidi's successor as ODI captain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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