Haul of fame: Jyothi shows ‘X-factor’ to claim individual, mixed team gold

PTI

Antalya, April 22

Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam displayed some flawless shooting as she grabbed the individual and mixed team gold medals in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here today.

Jyothi and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale narrowly missed a world record when they tamed Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the compound mixed team final to open India’s account with gold in the morning session.

While Jyothi shot perfect 10s in her eight arrows, the 20-year-old Deotale missed the centre only once in the final end by hitting a 9. The Indian duo missed the world record score of 160/160 by just one point.

This was also India’s only second World Cup gold in the mixed compound team event. Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris last year.

Returning in the afternoon session, Jyothi clinched her maiden individual gold at the showpiece with a lopsided 149-146 win over Sara Lopez of Colombia in the final. The 26-year-old from Vijayawada dropped just three points in the semifinals and final.

The win avenged Jyothi’s 2021 Yankton World Championship defeat, when she lost 144-146 to the Colombian in the final.

Perfect chemistry

Despite the absence of India’s multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the team after the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from the 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded rivals in a lopsided final.

The second-seeded Indians drilled 15 perfect 10s, of which they hit the X (closer to the centre) 12 times.

The second end was a fairytale affair as the Indians hit the X on all their four attempts to make it 80-76 in their favour.

There was no stopping Jyothi and Deotale, who continued their perfect shooting to race to a 120-116 lead in the penultimate end. It was only in the final end that Deotale shot a 9 to miss the world record by a whisker.

“We almost got it, but dropped a nine, so we will try it next time, for sure,” Deotale said. The youngster, however, said the world record was not going through his mind. “That was my mistake and I did something wrong, that’s why it was a nine,” he added.

A jubilant Jyothi said: “We had a great start with the mixed team gold so we’re hoping we have a very good year.”