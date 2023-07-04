Have belief to recover well from bad starts: Chopra

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 3

Neeraj Chopra may have made a victorious return to competition, but it was not all smooth sailing for the Olympics champion.

Chopra took the first spot in the javelin throw competition at the Lausanne leg on Friday for his second win in this year’s Diamond League. It was the first time in over a month that the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist was seen competing as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a muscle strain. Chopra confessed that he was mindful of the injury in his first few attempts.

After registering a foul throw in his first attempt, Chopra climbed to third with his second attempt of 83.52 metres. He then went one rung up to second with his this third throw of 85.04m. He went top of the podium with his fifth and final attempt of 87.66m.

“I was thinking about the injury,” Chopra said. “There was a question mark about whether I could push myself full steam. Before the competition, I only had two full intensity training sessions. At the tournament, I warmed up after two or three throws. My coach (Dr Klaus Bartoniez) told me that I was slow in my approach run, so I ran faster and that’s how I improved. I could have pushed more, I was taking time here,” he added.

Chopra said he was feeling the pressure as his competitors, second-placed Julian Weber and third-placed Jakub Vadlejch, started well in the competition.

“There is always pressure. I will not say I was relaxed. They started well and were throwing better. I felt pressure as I was trying but not executing well enough. But I have the belief now that I can improve mid-competition,” he said.

“There is no planning that I have to start well every time. You can’t throw 89m all the time. If it doesn’t happen then I have to be ready to throw my best till the last attempt. Now I am able to recover during the competition. Previously, I was inexperienced, but now I have the belief to recover. It is, however, ideal to start with a good throw,” he added.

Chopra said he had to be careful about his approach speed so as to not get injured again. “My training was not intense during rehabilitation. So I did not need to take risks. The approach speed can be increased but I needed to control it, otherwise it can injure your blocking leg. A study shows that the blocking leg, which is my left leg, can face up to 10 times of your body weight during that motion,” he said.

Focus on fitness

With a busy season ahead, Chopra said he is focusing on remaining injury-free. Chopra will participate at the World Championships next month, the Diamond League Finals in September and the Asian Games in September-October.

“Athletes have no control over injury. Once you get injured, becoming fully fit takes time. I want to stay away from injury as it stalls you and I want to give my 100 per cent at the World Championships,” he said.

No medals

Neeraj Chopra wants to clarify one thing — there are no medals awarded at the Diamond League. “We only get points. The winner gets eight points,” Chopra said. “At the Diamond League Finals, the overall winner will get a trophy and the rest will get prize money. So kindly do not write that someone has won a gold medal in those meets,” he added.