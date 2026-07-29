Have mixed feelings, could have done better: Manu Bhaker on World Cup bronze

Double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker has "mixed feelings" about the 25m pistol bronze medal she won in the just-concluded World Cup in Hangzhou, acknowledging that she could have done better in the event.

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Bhaker was outperformed by Esha Singh, who took the gold, ensuring a double podium for India.

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Bhaker is still in pursuit of her first individual gold of 2026, with a 10m air pistol mixed team silver with Samrat Rana at the Munich World Cup being her other notable performance.

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At the Asian Championships in Delhi earlier this year, she did finish on top, but both of these gold medals came in team events.

“Another bronze. I have mixed feelings about this one. I am happy that I was able to improve my performance, but at the same time, I know I could have done better,” she posted on 'X'.

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“What makes me happy is seeing that the hard work is showing. There's still plenty of room for improvement, and that's what keeps me motivated. One step at a time,” added the 24-year-old, who is the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Bhaker is now gearing up for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where she has been picked to compete in two events -- 10m air pistol and 25m pistol.

She endured a difficult build-up to the Hangzhou World Cup as her mentor and long-serving national coach, Jaspal Rana, died of heart-related complications at a relatively young age of 49 in June.

At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, Bhaker had anchored the Indian women's team's gold-winning performance in the 25m pistol event.