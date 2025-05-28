"Have the belief that we can beat any team in the world": Litton Das ahead of T20I series against Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Ahead of their first T20I against Pakistan on Wednesday evening at Lahore, the Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said that he is very confident that his side can defeat any team in the world at the moment.

Following the unexpected setback in Sharjah last week, Litton is eager to lead his team with renewed energy as they prepare for a three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

"We were not up to the mark in the last series. This is a new series, a new challenge. We know where we did well and where we did badly in the past. We will have to apply that [information] in the game," Litton said in the pre-series press conference on the eve of the first T20I, as quoted by the ICC official website.

The Bangladesh team has come under criticism after letting a 1-0 lead slip against the UAE, ultimately losing the three-match series 2-1. In response, the skipper has stressed the need for greater consistency in their performances if they aim to compete with the top teams on the global stage.

"This is a different ball game. We, however, have the belief that we can beat any team in the world. We have to play good cricket. We are not focused on the opposition. I am not only focused on the team's result, which doesn't always come your way. I think what's more important is how we are playing the game. If we can play sticking to a process, we will have more chance of a good result," he added.

Bangladesh started the series on a strong note with a comfortable 27-run win in the first match against the UAE. However, lacklustre bowling performances in the following two games saw them fail to defend totals of 205 and 162, allowing the UAE to clinch a significant series victory.

"It is expected that there will be discussions and criticism when we don't play well. We always try to play good cricket. We don't want to repeat our mistakes of the past. I think we can have a good series," he further said.

"We would be among the top teams in the world if we were a consistent side. We definitely lack something as we are down in the rankings. We are working towards becoming more consistent. Every series presents a different challenge. We faced distinctive challenges in the West Indies and the UAE. How we accept the upcoming challenges and perform as a team is something worth looking at," the batter added.

Bangladesh's batting department was also a concern during their series against the UAE. Apart from a century by Parvez Hossain Emon and a fifty from Tanzid Hasan, the rest of the batters failed to build on their starts. The skipper himself struggled for form, managing only 65 runs across three innings.

"I know how important my batting role is in this team. I will try my best to stay consistent. We have some good form players in the team. T20 needs a combined batting effort, so if we can do well together, we will have chance of good results," Litton said.

The three-match T20I series kicks off on 28 May and concludes on 1 June, with all matches set to be played in Lahore. (ANI)

