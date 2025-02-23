DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Have won back my fans, says Hardik Pandya 

Have won back my fans, says Hardik Pandya 

Pandya was repeatedly booed by the Mumbai Indian fans in the IPL last year after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the side's captain
article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 10:21 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hardik Pandya (centre) during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels he has "won back" his fans following his match-winning contributions during the ICC T20 World Cup title victory in the Caribbean last year.

Pandya was repeatedly booed by the Mumbai Indian fans in the IPL last year after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the side's captain wherever he went after he decided to move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 edition of the lucrative league.

But Pandya put all the negativity behind him when the Indian team flew to the Americas for the T20 World Cup and dished out match-winning performances.

Advertisement

He ended up scoring 144 runs and taking 11 wickets in the global tournament as India reclaimed the Cup after 2007.

"They (fans) said, life for me, had come a full circle. They said, from here on, there was no looking back. I had won them (fans) back," said Pandya in a video posted by the BCCI on social media.

Advertisement

With the Champions Trophy in full swing and India set to take on Pakistan later on Sunday, Pandya said the quest to emerge champions once again was very much there in the players.

"A new year, a new tournament and a new challenge awaits us. Our quest to become champions once again has begun.

"Today, we step out yet again to start fresh, to conquer another day, to conquer another opponent. Chapter 2 in the Champions Trophy awaits. Get ready and fasten your seat-belts for a contest that needs no introduction," he said.

Pandya bowled a miserly four overs in the opening Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, giving away just 20 runs without taking a wicket as India won by six wickets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper