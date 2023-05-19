Haven't given myself enough credit despite six hundreds but don't care what people say: Virat Kohli

PTI

Hyderabad, May 18

Virat Kohli feels that he has put himself under so much stress that he doesn't give himself enough credit for scoring six IPL hundreds but at the same time, he couldn't care less about people pointing fingers at his strike-rate.

Kohli smashed his way to 100 off 63 balls in a perfect chase as RCB kept itself in play-off contention chasing a target of 187 against wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis (71) added 172 for the opening stand as RCB won by eight wickets.

"I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. This is my sixth IPL hundred. I don't give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don't care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion," said Kohli at the post match presentation, when asked about his not so great record against SRH.

Kohli, who has faced criticism for his mid-130s strike-rate, didn't forget to remind people how he has shouldered responsibility of his team in franchise and national cricket.

"When you are in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I have done that for a long period of time, it is not like when I play I don't win games for my team. I take pride in playing according to the situation," said Kohi, who was named 'Player of the Match'.

Kohli, who has often been panned for slowing down at the middle overs, said he would want to remain true to his technique and avoid playing fancy shots.

"I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. We have to play 12 months of the year. For me, it’s not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. I have to stay true to my technique and find ways to win games for my team.

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle."