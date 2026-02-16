DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Haven't played our best cricket, though we're heading to Sri Lanka happy about that": Harry Brook after England qualifies for T20 WC super 8

"Haven't played our best cricket, though we're heading to Sri Lanka happy about that": Harry Brook after England qualifies for T20 WC super 8

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:56 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook expressed satisfaction after his side qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup after beating Italy by 24 runs in Kolkata on Monday.

Advertisement

Brook said they're happy to have qualified despite not playing their best cricket. He noted their batting hasn't clicked consistently, calling T20 a "fickle game" where fortunes swing fast. Brook urged the team to stay brave and keep taking their chances.

Advertisement

The Harry Brook-led England opted to bat first after winning the toss and set a big target of 203 runs for the fellow European side. Then they successfully defended the target and won the match.

Advertisement

"We haven't played our best cricket, but at the end of the day, we've made it through, and we're heading to Sri Lanka, so we can be happy about that. It's been a little bit of a trend so far in this competition. We haven't managed to string together the scores that we'd like to do as a batting unit, but that's part of T20 cricket. It's a fickle game. One day you can smack a hundred, and the next day you can get out first ball. We've just got to keep on being brave and taking our options on," Brook said after the match.

Will Jacks made an unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls, which helped England cross the 200-run mark. With the ball, Jacks also scalped a wicket, which helped him earn the Player of the Match award.

Advertisement

Speaking after winning the POTM award, Jacks said, "We spoke about the last few games, keeping our intent up. I think we've been a little bit static at times, and we understood it was a very good surface, and we know this is incredibly fast scoring ground. So you never know, batting first, what is enough. So that was the intent the whole way through. (first 50 in T20Is) Yeah, it feels like that's been a long time coming. There have been a few role changes in there and taken a while. So it's nice to get that one. I feel like I'm settling into my role down the order quite nicely now."

Italy will play their last group-stage match against the West Indies on Thursday at the same venue, while England have played all its group-stage matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts