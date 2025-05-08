New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Following Rohit Sharma's announcement to retire from Test cricket, tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world and among them was from former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal.

Reflecting on Rohit's contribution to Indian cricket, Madan Lal lauded the veteran opener for his unique batting artistry and leadership qualities.

"I haven't seen a batsman like Rohit Sharma. He has entertained us a lot. No one can play cut, hook and pull shots like him," Madan Lal told ANI.

He acknowledged that stepping away from Test cricket is not an easy decision, especially for a player of Rohit's calibre and stature.

"The decision to retire is very personal. It is sometimes difficult to take such a decision," he added.

Beyond his exploits with the bat, Lal also highlighted Rohit's tactical acumen and leadership impact.

"Rohit Sharma has been the captain of the Indian team, and he has taken some very good decisions... He has contributed a lot to India's victory," the former all-rounder noted.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially in tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings.

His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

Rohit's dominance at home was unmatched, having scored 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties across 55 innings. His struggles, however, were evident in overseas conditions, where he accumulated 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with only two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings.

At neutral venues, he featured in two Tests, scoring 122 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best of 43.

His finest moment overseas came in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy in England, where he emerged as India's leading run-getter, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The series included a memorable knock of 127, his only century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. (ANI)

