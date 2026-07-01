New York [US], July 1 (ANI): Sweden head coach Graham Potter conceded that his team needed a near-perfect performance to compete with France, adding that even their absolute best might not have been enough to stop the clinical French side.

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A masterclass double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at MetLife Stadium, officially punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

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Speaking to reporters after the match, Potter was brutally honest about the gap in pedigree and experience between the two squads, praising France's world-class quality while highlighting Sweden's status as a transitional, evolving team.

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"We had to be perfect, and even if we were, I'm not sure that would have been enough, if I'm brutally honest, because the opponent was at a high level," Potter said as per Reuters.

"You look at the careers and the CVs of the French team, you compare them to ours, where we're at - we're a young developing team with hopefully a lot of good things ahead of us."

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Despite the defeat, Potter maintained a realistic yet optimistic outlook on his squad's future. While acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the sport, he paid the ultimate compliment to the tournament favourites.

"Of course it's football, anything is possible," Potter added. "But I personally haven't seen a better team (than France)."

While Sweden exits the tournament after a spirited run, France marches confidently into the round of 16, where they will lock horns with Paraguay on July 4. (ANI)

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