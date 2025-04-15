Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 15 (ANI): Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron weighed in on the significance of MS Dhoni's presence at the crease. He believed having Dhoni at the crease was priceless.

While speaking on Jio Hotstar, he analyzed the match and credited the top order's performance for setting a manageable target for MS Dhoni.

He criticized Lucknow Super Giants' bowling strategy in the death overs, particularly their lack of variety and the decision to not bowl Ravi Bishnoi.

"Having MS Dhoni at the crease is priceless, especially towards the end. I think today was one of those nights where the top order--especially the first two--gave him a reasonable target to achieve. In the previous matches, the kind of targets the lower order was getting were outrageous--needing 14 -15 runs per over--which doesn't happen every day. But today, it was a very achievable target. And when you give MS Dhoni that, he's going to get there more often than not. The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers bowled one-dimensionally towards the death--only went for wide lines, didn't try a bouncer, and didn't try a good slow ball outside the off stump. They could have been better. Not giving Ravi Bishnoi that over is going to hurt them." JioStar expert Varun Aaron said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

On MS Dhoni's physical condition and his finishing ability, Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said: "MS Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn't running fluently--he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership. The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, and the chances of (the opposition) making a mistake increase. That's where MS Dhoni is so good--he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly, snatching victory from the grasp of the Lucknow Super Giants."

After Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against LSG in the ongoing edition of the IPL on Monday.

Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak. Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.

While wicketkeeping Dhoni took two catches and a brilliant ran out, for his brilliance he was awarded POTM. He is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, with 5373 runs at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of over 137, with 24 fifties and a best score of 84.

In seven matches Dhoni has made 130 runs in IPL 2025, with an average of 43.33 and a strike of 158.33. He has smashed the most number of sixes (8) for CSK this season. (ANI)

