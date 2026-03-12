Having Watson, Russell as coaches is a blessing: KKR allrounder Ramandeep Singh ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], March 12 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' hard-hitter Ramandeep Singh has found fresh inspiration in the dugout ahead of IPL 2026, with the arrival of Shane Watson and Andre Russell as assistant coach and power coach, respectively.

Since joining KKR in 2024, during which he was a part of the team that sealed their third IPL trophy, Ramandeep has contributed 172 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.9, with 6 wickets already to his name. More recently, Ramandeep lit up the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 209 runs at a strike rate of 195 and 9 wickets across 10 matches, and he looks primed for his best season yet in Purple and Gold.

For his pre-season preparations, the 28-year-old is trying to tailor his game to the demands of each surface and scenario he expects to encounter. "My approach for this year is very situation-oriented. I am working on my understanding of potential scenarios every time I step in to bat, I am also trying to understand how the pitch is evolving and playing the right shots accordingly," he said.

Ramandeep's domestic exploits this season extended well beyond his batting. His performances with the ball underlined a growing confidence in his bowling capabilities as well, and he is eager to bring that same impact to the IPL. "If given the opportunity, I want to deliver as a bowler too, because I believe I have the capability to be an all-rounder. I am going to give my best on the field, and I am hopeful the results will follow," he added.

One of the most exciting developments around the Kolkata Knight Riders this season has been the addition of legendary all-rounders Shane Watson and Andre Russell in the coaching setup. For Ramandeep, the prospect of learning from two of the game's finest will be a huge opportunity to take his game to the next level.

"Having them in the dugout is a blessing. I want to make the most of it and absorb as much as I can from them. I also hope I can emulate their success in the crucial, match-defining moments for the team," he expressed.

The right-handed batter has a reputation for being one of the most reliable finishers for KKR. He concluded by talking about the mental approach required to perform under pressure and opined, "This is something I have been working on over the past year. I want to play the situation, not just entertain. My goal is to be a match-winner, and for that, it does not matter what people are saying on social media or elsewhere. My only focus is on improving my skills every day." (ANI)

