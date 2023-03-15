HC refuses to interfere with non-selection of three boxers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today refused to interfere with the non-selection of national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia for the upcoming Women’s World Boxing Championships. The championship is set to take place from March 15 to 31.

New Delhi

India offered three slots for AFC competitions

The qualifiers for the AFC competitions for the Indian clubs will be played between April 4 and May 3, the All India Football Federation said. The continental body has allocated three slots to India - one in the Champions League group stage, one in the AFC Cup group stage and one slot in the AFC Cup qualifiers.

Singapore

Indian campaign ends in Singapore Smash TT

The Indian campaign ended at the Singapore Smash table tennis tournament after Manika Batra lost both her women’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. Manika and G Sathiyan lost to Japan’s Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. In the women’s doubles, Manika and Archana Kamath lost to Meng Chen and Yidi Wang of China.

New York

High jump pioneer and icon Fosbury dies at 76

Olympics high jump champion Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised the event with a radically different jumping technique that was eventually named after him, died aged 76. American Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympics, where he jumped back first to clear the bar, a technique that has since been named the ‘Fosbury Flop’ and used by all high jumpers today.

London

FIFA says 2026 World Cup will have record 104 matches

The 2026 World Cup will have 104 matches instead of the traditional 64 games due to the expanded format with 48 teams taking part, FIFA said. Agencies