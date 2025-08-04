"He bowled unbelievably well": Varun Aaron hails Siraj for his spell in 3rd session of Day 4 in Oval Test

London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron believes Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna delivered high-intensity overs, resulting in key wickets in the third session of the fifth Test on Day 4.

Aaron felt Siraj was unlucky, bowling very well but not getting LBW calls. Siraj and Prasidh bowled a fiery spell post Tea, however Siraj didn't took any wicket in the final session but was bowling on tight length, while Prasidh cleaned up Jacob Bethell for five followed by centurion Joe Root for 105 in his following over.

"Siraj and Prasidh bowled five high-intensity overs each after tea, and that effort resulted in two crucial wickets. Siraj was quite unlucky, as he has been throughout the day--he bowled unbelievably well. So many of his deliveries hit the pad, but he just didn't get the LBW calls," JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron said.

At the end of the day's play, England were 339/6, with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. England still need 35 runs to win, with uncertainty over whether Chris Woakes will come to bat or not after a shoulder injury.

Aaron felt England find themselves in a tough spot and praised Indian skipper Shuman Gill for his smart captaincy post tea, which didn't allow easy singles to the visitors.

"England now find themselves in a tough spot, and I genuinely feel this break is going to do India a world of good. The bowlers get to rest, stretch, have a massage, and get some treatment from the physios. They can come back fresh and give it everything again. This post-tea session has been brilliant--accurate bowling, smart captaincy by Shubman Gill, who didn't allow easy singles, and two very important wickets," he added.

Centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook put England in the driver's seat, while the Indian pace unit continues to give hope following a late fightback, as the action of the fifth and final Test at The Oval is all set to reach the final day on Monday due to rain and bad light interrupting proceedings during day four. (ANI)

