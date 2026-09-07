Melbourne [Australia], September 7 (ANI): Australian cricket's chief of selectors' George Bailey expressed optimism in struggling batter Marnus Labuschagne's ability to contribute positively during the upcoming South African Tests, adding that not only Marnus, the entire batting unit is not functioning as per expectations.

Despite having no Test century to his name since the Ashes trip to the UK back in 2023, Marnus continued to survive the axe as he was named for the all-important Test series between World Test Championship (WTC) table-toppers Australia and South Africa starting from October 9 onwards.

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During the previous assignment against Bangladesh, Marnus had managed scores of 1, 31 and 4 as the Aussies yet against underwhelmed with their batting against a solid Bangladesh pace attack, even losing at home soil to the Asian side for the first time at Darwin. The form of the classy right-hander has since been an even bigger point of focus, with calls to move on from him louder than ever.

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Since his final Test ton against England during the Ashes tour to the UK in 2023, Marnus has been averaging 25.23 in Tests, having made just 959 runs across 42 innings, with only nine fifties to his name, with a best score of 90.

Speaking after the squad selection, Bailey said that there is no shying away from the fact that Marnus needs more runs to his name, but there is also confidence about his ability to contribute well.

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"We are not shying away from the fact that we'd like some more runs from Marnus. That's clear, but we're also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad," Bailey said on Monday, as quoted by ICC.

"I think our batting group in its entirety, not just Marnus, probably has not been functioning as successfully as we would like, but also not shying away from the fact that we've continued to win a lot of Test matches over that period."

"And that ultimately, I think that is the key, is not it? Scoring more runs than the opposition that you're playing the game in," he continued.

Bailey expressed hope that the out-of-form batter will continue to prepare and refine his game, especially with him missing the ODI leg of the South Africa series.

"Clearly there is potentially a simplification or an ability to focus purely on red-ball cricket for him in the fact that he would not be in the one-day series leading up to it. So that may be a benefit," said the former Aussie captain.

"He will prepare incredibly well and specifically for this tour. And as I said, in that squad of 16, I am confident that he can still make a positive contribution," he signed off.

Against South Africa, Marnus has scored 148 runs in six innings in four matches at an average of 29.60, with just one fifty to his name and best score of 79.

It will mark their first meeting since last year's World Test Championship Final at Lord's and will be pivotal in deciding which sides reach next year's decider at The Oval, as per the ICC.

The tour is the first time Australia have travelled to South Africa for a Test series since the infamous series in 2018, with just five players - skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Smith and Renshaw - having previously been included in a touring party.

Australia currently sit in first place on the World Test Championship standings, with reigning champions South Africa in second. Australia will enter the series after they tied 1-1 with Bangladesh earlier this month.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Series schedule:

First Test: October 9-13, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, Johannesburg. (ANI)

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