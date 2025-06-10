London [UK], June 10 (ANI): Ahead of their clash against South Africa (SA) in the World Test Championship Final 2025, on June 11 Australia captain Pat Cummins believed that Aussie batter Camreon Green earned a spot in the batting lineup due to his recent good form, and the team thought batting at number three would suit him well.

"Cam Green, the last few weeks he's had, coming back in great form, we thought he deserved a spot in the batting line-up. We thought three probably suits him best. And then, with Marnus moving, we thought it's one spot up really. It's not too different to batting three. He's done well here in England in the past," Pat Cummins said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Cummins believed that Australian selectors are giving Marnus Labuschagne more opportunities because he has played a crucial role in getting the team to where they are now, and they are rewarding his contributions.

"I think our selectors are probably showing that they're happy to give someone an extra little run rather than pull the pin too early. He's [Marnus Labuschagne] played some crucial knocks in getting us here. Look back at the MCG [against India], his batting was right up there as a difference in that match. I think it's part of rewarding those guys who have got us here," he added.

Labuschagne has made only 935 runs in 36 innings with a best score of 111 at an average of 28.33, including a century and eight fifties, in the ongoing WTC cycle. Green will play his first Test since back surgery, while Beau Webster retains his spot in the XI and will provide the bowlers some support with his medium pace and spin options.

Australia hasn't lost a Test series in the past two years, winning away in New Zealand and Sri Lanka while retaining the Ashes in England in 2023.

They also defeated Pakistan and India at home, along with a draw against the West Indies, to secure a spot in the WTC decider against the Proteas. With Australia entering their second consecutive WTC final and South Africa making their first appearance, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Australia playing 11 for WTC Final: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

