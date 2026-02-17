Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hailed Ishan Kishan's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying he's always been a confident, talented batter with a fearless, positive mindset and ability to hit all around the ground.

Ishan Kishan is India's leading run scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup and third overall. He has slammed 158 runs in three innings at an average of 52.66, including two fifties.

His best knock came against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, where he smashed Pakistani bowlers all over the ground, making a majestic 77.

Kotak was speaking to reporters on the eve of India's final group-stage fixture against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"Ishan, we all know how capable he is. He has always performed whenever he has played for India. And I think once he came back also, whatever I have spoken to him, he has always been a very confident player because I have known him since 2019, he was with the India A team, but before that, in 2016-17, he was in an IPL team where I worked. I think that is his strength, it's his nature. He is not someone who cares too much about things. So, a T20 game needs that. He is very talented because if you see his innings played everywhere in the ground. So, he is someone who is very difficult to restrict. If you don't get him out, he is in a positive mindset since he came," Kotak said.

Ishan's dream run in T20S continued as he breezed through the Pakistan spin ploy, slamming his second successive T20 WC fifty and guiding a clinical India to a 61-run win at Colombo on Sunday.

India remains at the top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently ranks second with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss. (ANI)

