"He has given me confidence since I joined here, that reflected in the match": Akash Deep credits Gambhir for 4-wicket haul against England

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Indian seamer Akash Deep reflected that India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, instilled confidence in him, which positively influenced his performance in the first innings of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Advertisement

Akash Deep finished the first innings with four wickets to his name in 20 overs; he gave away 88 runs and bowled at an economy of 4.40. While Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs in the second test on Friday.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Akash Deep said, "He [Gautam Gambhir] was sharing his experience. As a coach, he has given me confidence since I joined here. That confidence is what was reflected in the match. When you know that your coach is backing you so much, you get the confidence that was reflected in the match."

Advertisement

Akash Deep also reflected on his approach while bowling. He said that as a bowler, it is in your hands to bowl in disciplined areas, and executing plans makes bowling easier, irrespective of the conditions, wicket, or batsman.

"As a bowler, it is in your hands to bowl in a discipline areas, to bowl on your plan. I feel that if we keep things simple, we go to the match with our plan and try to do it on our own, then it is not that tough for us, irrespective of the condition, wicket, or batsman. It is easy for us," he added.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, before the end of the day play, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28. Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* stand tall on the crease as India finished Day 3 on 64/1, leading by 244.

England started the third session on 355/5 on the board, trailing by 232 runs with Brook and Smith unbeaten on 140(209) and 157(169), respectively. Brook in the 79th over, completed his 150 after pushing the ball towards point for a single.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 64/1 (KL Rahul 28*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 28; Josh Tongue 1/12). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)