"He has improved a lot and has performed consistently for India": Parthiv Patel praises Shivam Dube after he slammed 15 balls fifty against NZ

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): India's star all-rounder Shivam Dube's onslaught went in vain as New Zealand were able to secure a consolation 50-run win against India in the fourth T20I in Vizag on Wednesday.

Former Indian wicketkeeper/batter Parthiv Patel spoke about Dube's improvement in batting. He believes earlier fast bowlers used short-pitched balls to get Dube out because it was his weakness, but over the years, he has improved significantly and performed consistently for India.

"Two years ago, in 2023-2024, fast bowlers used short-pitched balls to get Shivam Dube out because that was his weakness. He would get dismissed quite often against the seamers, but that weakness is gone. He has improved a lot and has performed consistently for India. T20 is a format for specialists, and Shivam Dube is an ultra-pro specialist. When spinners come on, he bats in the middle and terrorises them with big shots. In this match, he destroyed the New Zealand bowlers, not just spinners, but fast bowlers too, using his hook shots well. The time he spent batting in the middle is a big positive for India heading into the T20 World Cup. But Shivam hasn't surprised anyone. We know his potential, and he is more than capable of such knocks. He proved his doubters wrong by hitting the third fastest T20I fifty by an Indian, in just 15 balls," Parthiv Patel said on Jio Hotstar.

Dube showcased his big-hitting ability during the fourth T20I against New Zealand. Dube slammed his half-century in just 15 balls, the third-fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Dube came in when India was struggling to find a stable platform. He went on to hammer 65 off 23 balls, striking seven sixes and three boundaries, dragging India from 82 for five to 145 for six.

In the ongoing New Zealand T20 series, Dube has smashed 110 runs in three innings at an outstanding strike rate of 244.44 and 11 sixes under his belt. Dube has also showcased his bowling skills, scalping three wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 19.66. (ANI)

