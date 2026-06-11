"He has talent": Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella praises Arda Guler

Vancouver [Canada], June 11 (ANI): Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Australia, Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella lauded one of his key players, Arda Guler, for his exceptional skills and game intelligence.

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Montella said, as quoted by Reuters, "He has talent, intuition, reading of the game; he knows when to slow down, when to go vertical, and he knows how to score. He has an innocent face, but he is very clever."

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Guler is set to spearhead a determined Turkey team as they return to the World Cup finals for the first time in over 20 years, facing an energetic Australia in their Group D opener at Vancouver's BC Place on Saturday.

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Although Turkey have delivered strong performances in recent European Championships, they have not featured in a World Cup since reaching the semi-finals in 2002. Born long after that campaign, 21-year-old Guler now carries the attacking ambitions of his football-passionate nation.

The Turkey head coach further praised the star midfielder's performance under pressure, adding, "He has talent, plays at a high level, and handles a lot of pressure."

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Although Guler may be capable of handling the responsibility, concerns remain over his fitness following a hamstring injury sustained late in the club season with Real Madrid, which forced him to miss the season's final matches, Reuters reported.

His recent appearances against North Macedonia and Venezuela eased some of those concerns, but Guler faces a challenging task as Turkey takes on an Australian side that reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Argentina.

Turkey squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Mert Gunok (Fenerbahce A.S.), Ugurcan Çakir (Galatasaray A.S.)

Defenders: Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray A.S.), Çaglar Soyuncu (Fenerbahce A.S.), Eren Elmali (Galatasaray A.S.), Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton & Hove Albion), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce A.S.), Ozan Kabak (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Samet Akaydin (Çaykur Rizespor A.S.), Zeki Çelik (AS Roma)

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoglu (Internazionale), Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce A.S.), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray A.S.), Orkun Kokcu (Besiktas A.S.), Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Arda Guler (Real Madrid), Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray A.S.), Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Deniz Gul (FC Porto), Irfan Can Kahveci (Kasimpasa A.S.), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus), Kerem Akturkoglu (Fenerbahce A.S.), Oguz Aydin (Fenerbahce A.S.), Yunus Akgun (Galatasaray A.S.). (ANI)

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