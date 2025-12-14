Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): After completing Kolkata and Hyderabad events, Argentine legend Lionel Messi has reached Mumbai for his "GOAT India Tour 2025" on Sunday.

Ahead of Messi's event at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, fans have gone crazy for the football icon. Many Lionel Messi fan have expressed their excitement to see the Argentine legend in their state.

Speaking to ANI, a fan named Vedansh said, "For the first time, a global superstar is in India... It's very close to Pune, and it's amazing to see him live... I started watching football from around 2012-13. Since then, there has always been debate about Ronaldo and Messi. For me, it was always Messi, and I loved his play. The 2022 World Cup also had immense glory. I loved it. He has that legacy."

Another Messi fan, Abhinav, expressed that it was his dream to see Messi. "I am here to see Messi. Actually, I was also in Hyderabad, but Hyderabad was announced later. I had already booked the tickets for Mumbai. I always wanted to see Messi... It's my dream to see him... I am very, very excited. I will cry if I see him. I am that excited.

Another Lionel Messi fan said, "I am excited to see the World Cup winner here in Maharashtra, Mumbai. And we are looking forward to it in the Wankhede Stadium... He's the GOAT. The way he dribbles the ball and controls the game. He's my favourite player... We have travelled all the way from Pune, three hours by local train, and we are here now towards Messi."

Earlier, Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata ended on a chaotic note, but he recieved a warm reception in Hyderabad. It was a memorable night for Hyderabad fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they witnessed Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon, Lionel Messi, in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)

