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Home / Sports / "He has that X factor": Suresh Raina backs Rishabh Pant for white-ball cricket

"He has that X factor": Suresh Raina backs Rishabh Pant for white-ball cricket

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant’s hard work and performances, calling him one of his favourite players and highlighting his X-factor.

Raina backed Pant to mature further in white-ball cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) while continuing his strong form in Tests.

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Speaking about Rishabh Pant on Aakash Chopra's YouTube show, Suresh Raina said, “He has worked hard. I am very happy. Everyone does well, but he is one of the best. He is my favourite player. He is scoring a lot in Tests. He has that X factor. I think he will mature in white-ball and IPL as well. He has done really well."

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Pant has established himself as a key member of India’s Test setup, despite being out of the limited-overs picture. He has amassed 3,725 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 43.82, including eight centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Last month, India, led by Shubman Gill, secured a 1-0 victory in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pant scored 168 runs across three innings at an impressive average of 56.00, including two half-centuries. He remains a key member of India’s Test setup but has not featured in an ODI or T20I since 2024.

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Pant last featured for India in T20Is against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 28, 2024, while his most recent ODI appearance came against the same opposition in Colombo on August 7, 2024.

Raina also said that he feels that explosive opener Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket and questioned if the IPL team owners and state associations are putting the longest format of the game in players' minds.

Raina said that Abhishek should be playing Tests and said that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is "very young" and questioned if he and his coaches want him to play yet.

"I feel Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket. Vaibhav is very young. Does he want to play? What do his coaches think? These are questions. I feel he should play. Are the IPL owners and associations also thinking of this and putting Test cricket in players' minds? Coaches also have a role here," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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