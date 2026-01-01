DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "He is a free and an aggressive captain": Harshit Rana lauds Gill's leadership

"He is a free and an aggressive captain": Harshit Rana lauds Gill's leadership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): India fast bowler Harshit Rana has lauded Shubman Gill's leadership style, describing the India skipper as a "free and aggressive captain" who gives players the confidence to express themselves on the field.

Advertisement

Speaking about Gill's captaincy, Rana highlighted the clarity with which the young skipper makes decisions and the calmness he maintains.

Advertisement

"For me, he is a free and aggressive captain. If he has to take a decision, he thinks beforehand that he has to do that thing and then he doesn't stress about it," Rana said at the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Rana further emphasised that Gill's ability to empower his teammates stands out as one of his biggest strengths as a leader.

"I personally like that thing, to be a free captain is to give freedom to players to do what they want to do on the field. That is one of the best qualities I like about him," he added.

Advertisement

Gill's leadership was on display as India clinched the first ODI against New Zealand by four wickets in Vadodara on Sunday, successfully chasing down 301 in a composed manner. The victory marked a positive start for India in the series, with the team showing confidence and clarity under Gill's captaincy.

India registered a four-wicket win after successfully chasing down a target of 301 in 49 overs against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, with captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli playing pivotal roles in the run chase.

Gill led from the front with a composed 56 off 71 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings at the top. He found solid support in Kohli, who was the standout performer of the chase, scoring a fluent 93 off 91 deliveries to steer India close to the target. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts