Home / Sports / "He is a good player and will deliver": Atul Wassan lauds Suryakumar Yadav's fifty against NZ

"He is a good player and will deliver": Atul Wassan lauds Suryakumar Yadav's fifty against NZ

ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan praised India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav's fifty against New Zealand, calling him a good player.

He emphasised that in T20 cricket, form is about luck, and good players should be backed. After 23 innings, for the first time since October 2024, Suryakumar scored a fifty in T20Is.

His 82* in 37 balls, with nine fours and four sixes, is no less than a century, given the circumstances it came in during the match, with India at 6/2. It also came at the perfect time, in India's last series before the T20 World Cup, which starts next month.

"I was saying this when people were questioning his (Suryakumar Yadav) form. I say he is a good player. He will deliver. I think people have to realise in T20, never talk about form. It is all about luck, and if you have invested in a good player, and he is identified, and he is proven to be a good player, don't just ditch," Atul Wassan told ANI.

His blistering performance alongside a brilliant fifty from left-handed batter Ishan Kishan and a cameo from all-rounder Shivam Dube helped India to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday.

With this commanding win, the Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the high-voltage five-match T20I series against the Black Caps.

Earlier, the hosts won the opening contest by 48 runs, with opener Abhishek Sharma winning the Player of the Match for his blistering half-century. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

