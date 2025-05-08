New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' (GT) spinner R Sai Kishore has heaped praise on captain Shubman Gill, highlighting the young leader's tactical acumen and sharp understanding of the game. According to Kishore, Gill's presence has not only strengthened the team's batting unit but also played a pivotal role in guiding bowlers through critical phases of matches.

"Shubman has always been a very good reader of the game," Kishore said on Star Sports Press Room.

"When he bats, he understands the match situation well. He's not just a talented player but a very smart cricketer. He has helped me a lot as a spinner. Sometimes you need those inputs from the captain or a senior cricketer. I have my own instincts, and backing that with Shubman's game-reading really helps," he added.

Under Gill's captaincy, Gujarat Titans are enjoying a strong season. The franchise sits comfortably at the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, having won eight and lost only three. With three more games left in the league phase--against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)--the Titans are aiming to finish strong and secure a top-two spot, which will provide them a safety net in the playoffs.

Gill's leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not gone unnoticed. The elegant right-hander is widely regarded as the frontrunner to take over India's Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the near future, following the 38-year-old's retirement from the long-format, starting with the five-Test tour to England in June, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Gill being named as Test captain looks inevitable, as it looks that Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and picked up a record-breaking 32 wickets in five Tests, is likely to miss some Tests during the upcoming cycle for his workload management and preventing injuries, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The squad is expected to be picked during a meeting of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel later this month, ahead of the first Test from June 20 at Headingley. With the series kicking off a fresh WTC cycle for years 2025-27, selectors want a captain who could be a long-term option, with Gill having age by his side, being 25 years old.The question of Rohit's successor came up even before he announced his retirement from the format as he was struggling with form over the last few months. His form deteriorated during the Test season 2024-25, scoring 164 runs in eight Tests and 15 innings spanning from the home Bangladesh series to away Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with just one fifty. He also became the captain who lost India's first-ever Test series at home against New Zealand last year by 3-0 and was also captain for the majority of the Australia series, which India lost 3-1, which contributed to India's exit from WTC final contention.

Gill has never led India in Tests and ODIs, but has leadership experience in T20Is, wearing the armband for five T20Is against Zimbabwe away from home. He has also been India's vice-captain. He has been also leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL since 2024, when their title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya decided to have a homecoming to Mumbai Indians (MI). This season, GT is at the top, with eight wins and three losses, coming after a poor last season, when they were near the bottom of the points tally with just five wins in 14 games. Gill is also the designated vice-captain in both white-ball formats for India.

Since his debut in Tests during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne, Gill has been a Test regular, with 1,893 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 35.05, with five centuries and seven fifties in 59 innings and the best score of 128. His away form remains a concern despite recent form at home, scoring 716 runs in 15 Tests and 28 innings at an average of 27.53, with just a century and two fifties to his name. (ANI)

