"He is a legend of Indian football": Ryan Williams on Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): Ryan Williams heaped praise on great striker Sunil Chhetri, describing him as a "legend of Indian football" and saying his winning mentality and discipline have inspired him.

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Williams became only the second player after Arata Izumi to switch nationality and represent India, a journey he described as the culmination of experiences across Australia, England and India.

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Williams and Chhetri have shared the dressing room as teammates at Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The 42-year-old Chhetri also played a supportive role in Williams' decision to switch his international allegiance to India after obtaining Indian citizenship.

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Speaking to ANI, the 32-year-old Williams said sharing the dressing room with Chhetri has been an "amazing" experience and highlighted the 42-year-old's determination to keep improving and winning.

"I knew Sunil before I came here; obviously he's in the highest international goal scorers list in history. So obviously there was a big name attached to that when I came, and then obviously he's just another guy. What makes him different in my eyes is his winning mentality," Williams said.

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"I haven't seen that much before even in the UK or Australia, and I think that's a credit to him and that's why he is still playing, that's why he's scored so many goals. He is a legend of Indian football and always will be because of just his sheer determination to win, to score goals, to work hard," he added.

Williams also praised Chhetri's professionalism and the way he looks after his fitness.

"He's 42 and still playing; it's incredible. What he does off the pitch is something that I've learned a lot from him. The way he looks after his body, the way he treats himself, and his confidence levels are always high. So it's been a pleasure," the 32-year-old said.

The Australia-born forward, who has been playing in India since joining Bengaluru FC in 2023, also spoke about adjusting to Hindi conversations in the dressing room.

Williams admitted that while he has picked up some Hindi words, he still does not understand every conversation among his teammates.

"A little bit. When we know little bits of words here and there, I'm still understanding it. I don't understand every single word, but there are certain words and stuff that I can understand," he said.

The 32-year-old said language-related exchanges with his teammates often lead to humorous moments, adding that the atmosphere in the dressing room remains light-hearted.

"There have been too many to count, to be honest. I've been here three years. I think daily there's funny stuff that happens, language-wise," Williams said.

He added that he may make a greater effort to learn Hindi in the future, particularly at the suggestion of his wife.

"I should try my Hindi more, but the accent is very difficult for me, and everybody speaks English to me anyway. Sometimes I kind of think it's something that I've looked at. My wife wants me to do it, so it could be something you see in the future," he said.

Williams also urged young Indian footballers to dream bigger and believe they can compete at the highest level, including playing in Europe and helping India qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

"I just think anything is possible. Everyone talks about the FIFA World Cup, and I think if these young players aren't thinking... when I first got the passport, my first goal in my head was, can I be a part of the first Indian national team to get to the World Cup? And it still is," Williams said.

He encouraged aspiring footballers to work hard, enjoy the game and believe in their potential.

"Dream big, and why not go and play in Europe? If you're good enough, they'll sign you. First of all, it's work hard; second of all, you have to enjoy it because if you don't enjoy it, then how are you going to fight through the hard times," he said.

Williams said young players should believe that they can become role models for future generations.

"They can be Sunil Chhetri if they really want. But I don't think they truly believe that, and they have to believe what they're thinking to be able to get there," he said.

"Just believe in yourself, work hard, and enjoy yourself. That's what I did, and that's how I've got to where I am, but they could have super careers. Why not be the first Indian to play for Arsenal? Think big because, as I said, if you aim for the stars, you'll land in the clouds after all," Williams added.

Born in Australia, Ryan moved to England, where he played for clubs including Portsmouth, Fulham, Oxford United and Rotherham United before returning to the A-League and joining Bengaluru FC in 2023. Williams also played in his native Australian club in the 2022-23 season, featuring for A-League side Perth Glory after spending several years playing in England.

The Australia-born forward, whose mother is from Mumbai, then gave up his Australian citizenship to become eligible to represent India at the international level. Williams made an impressive debut for the Blue Tigers, scoring just four minutes after coming on against Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier in Kochi. The goal was the fastest scored by a debutant for the Indian men's national team.

Bengaluru signed Williams in 2023. Since then, the star footballer has made 50 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL), scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. He featured in 16 matches in the 2023-24 season, scoring three goals, followed by 22 appearances, seven goals and four assists in 2024-25. In the 2025-26 season, he made 12 appearances and scored four goals. (ANI)

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