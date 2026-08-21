Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Meerut Mavericks fast bowler Kartik Tyagi has lavished high praise on captain Rinku Singh, stating that the left-hander comfortably ranks among the top five finishers in world cricket when it comes to dominating pressure situations in the death overs.

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Tyagi's remarks come on the heels of Rinku's stunning match-winning performance in Match 8 of the UP T20 League Season 4, where the skipper snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lucknow Falcons at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, according to a press release.

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In that encounter, Meerut was faced with a daunting chase of 184 and was lagging behind the DLS par score as rain began to fall in the 17th over. With the match on the line, Rinku staged an astonishing counter-attack, smashing 26 runs off just five deliveries in the 17th over bowled by Navneet Kumar. His explosive, unbeaten 55 off 24 deliveries propelled the Mavericks to 154/6 in 16.5 overs, five runs ahead of the DLS requirement just as heavy rain halted play, securing an improbable victory for his side.

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Reflecting on his captain's heroics, Tyagi, who shared the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dressing room with Rinku during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) and is now playing under his leadership at Meerut Mavericks, detailed what makes the southpaw such a formidable force.

"At the number he goes to bat, the way he performs at the end... if you look across the entire world, he almost comes in the Top 5 batters who come in at this number and dominate the game like this. As long as he is at the crease, we always have that confidence that whatever the situation is, the match can be made for us. He has that confidence, and so do we. As a player, the amount of hard work he has put in, hardly anyone here has done. The result of that is something he gets, and our team benefits as well," he said.

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Rinku's reputation as an elite death-overs batter is backed by his consistent track record in the shortest format. Operating predominantly in high-pressure finishing roles, he has scored 702 runs in 48 T20 Internationals at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 156, alongside some explosive knocks in the IPL.

Beyond his batting exploits, Tyagi emphasised the aggressive and fearless mindset Rinku instils in the squad as a leader:

"Playing under his captaincy gives a lot of confidence. If you look at his attitude, we stay on the ground with this mindset that we just have to dominate. Not just win, but dominate. He thinks that way and motivates us like that. Then when we bowl, our expectations from ourselves are also in that way that we have to go out and dominate," he said.

Following their thrilling win over Lucknow, the Meerut Mavericks have now won all three of their opening matches this season. They remain the only unbeaten team in UP T20 Season 4 and sit clear at the top of the points table. (ANI)

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