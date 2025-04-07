New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu believes that Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is "as good as anyone" in the India team.

Sai Kishore is presently GT's second-highest wicket-taker and the second-highest wicket-taker among all spinners in IPL 2025, having taken eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.06. His overall T20 economy rate is 5. 98 after 74 matches is even more remarkable.

Rayudu praised Sai Kishore's dedication and hard work, noting his consistent improvement during their time together at CSK.

Advertisement

"This guy has always improved day in and day out. He used to work much harder than many people in the nets, he is quite the guy not to get into the Indian side, I think, going forward, it will be great if he gets into the Indian side because he is as good as anybody who is playing in the Indian team now," Ambati Rayudu said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He used to be the first to start, and the last to go out, and he used to bowl to every batsman, [and] ask them for feedback [regarding] what his lengths were. He was constantly learning. That's the greatest aspect, and now you see his control in terms of length. And he also bowls differently to each batsman. He doesn't bowl the same ball. A lot of bowlers that we see are so comfortable bowling one length or one line. He is not that kind of bowler; he can adjust accordingly," he added.

Advertisement

In the previous encounter, Sai Kishore provided GT with an essential breakthrough against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He cleaned up Klaasen's stumps for 27 and Nitish, who played a knock of 31 in 34 balls. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)