“He is gold”: Aakash Chopra hails Jasprit Bumrah, backs Nitish Reddy to step up after Hardik Pandya 

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised India’s bowling unit for maintaining control against Afghanistan in the second T20I, saying the team’s main concern had been how the fifth bowler would perform and whether he could contribute with wickets.

He highlighted Jasprit Bumrah’s economical spell, along with strong performances from Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi. Chopra reserved special praise for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who conceded just 24 runs in three overs while taking three wickets and was trusted to bowl the final over.

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He said Reddy’s all-round contribution has raised expectations and could see him emerge as a serious contender for the role after Hardik Pandya.

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"What was India's problem? India's problem was what the fifth bowler would do, how he would bowl, and whether he would be able to pick up wickets. I am quite happy with the way things went. Jasprit Bumrah conceded 25 runs in four overs and picked up a wicket. He is gold. He bowls the same way whenever you bowl him. Arshdeep Singh has had an excellent series - 35 runs in four overs and two wickets," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

"Axar Patel - 28 runs in four overs. Once again, he bowled like a bank. Ravi Bishnoi conceded 32 runs and picked up a wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy - 24 runs in three overs and three wickets. You even got him to bowl the 20th over. Nitish Kumar Reddy has raised your expectations a little. For the question of who after Hardik Pandya, he is putting his hat into the ring," he added.

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A collective effort from India’s bowling attack restricted Afghanistan to 159 in the second T20I. In response, half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan powered India’s chase, with the hosts reaching the target in just 15 overs.

Another series secured by India, as their dominance at home in the format continues. India chased down 157 in just 13.4 overs in the first T20I before making light work of a 160-run target on Tuesday, reaching it in 14.5 overs. Two emphatic victories have underlined just how comprehensively India have controlled the series. (ANI)

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