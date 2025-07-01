DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "He is incredible, the best England coach": Andrew Flintoff hails Brendon McCullum

"He is incredible, the best England coach": Andrew Flintoff hails Brendon McCullum

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI): Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has hailed England team head coach Brendon McCullum, saying that the latter is "incredible".

Advertisement

He highlighted his admiration for McCullum by comparing his influence to that of Gareth Southgate with the England football team from 2016 to 2024.

"It's not something I'm looking at. Baz McCullum is incredible - the best England coach," Andrew Flintoff said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Advertisement

"He's unbelievable, and the culture he's created is incredible. It's similar to what Gareth Southgate did with the football lads; they are not just good players but great lads as well," he said.

Flintoff joined England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott's backroom team on an ad-hoc basis in September 2023, although he did not travel to that year's World Cup in India.

Advertisement

He was also a member of England's coaching staff at last year's T20 World Cup, where they had a semifinal exit after defeat against India.

Flintoff said he is enjoying working under Rob Key, England's managing director of men's cricket, and said Rob has helped him so much in other things.

"I'm enjoying working under Keysy (England managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key), it's no secret he's one of my best mates, and he's helped me so much in other things. With Baz, we've got a great relationship and the utmost respect," he added.

He also said that at the moment, he feels as though he is in the perfect place working with the Lions and doesn't see this as a stepping stone to anything else.

"Honestly, at the moment, I feel as though I'm in the perfect place working with the Lions. I don't see this as a stepping stone to anything else, I'm invested in this and get a chance to work with these lads," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts