Home / Sports / "He is performing far better": Kapil Dev backs Jadeja over Stokes in all-rounder debate

ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India's legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said Ravindra Jadeja is a better all-rounder than England captain Ben Stokes on Saturday.

"He (Ben Stokes) is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Ravindra Jadeja is better," Kapil said.

"I think he is still performing far better," he added.

England captain Ben Stokes brought up 7000 Test runs in style with a splendid six on Day 4 in the Manchester Test against India on Saturday.

Stokes in Tests has slammed 7,032 runs in 115 matches at an average of 35.69, with 14 centuries and 35 fifties in 206 innings. Best score of 258.

Stokes became just the third all-rounder in Test history to achieve the double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets, joining the exclusive company of Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis, according to the ICC website.

Stokes scored 141 off 198 balls, laced with eleven boundaries and three maximums.

Whereas Jadeja finished with 4/143, and he was the best bowler for India in the first innings.

Jadeja is the seventh-highest run-getter in the series so far, with 347 runs in seven innings at an average of 86.75, with a best score of 89. He has four half-centuries in the series. On the other hand, he has not delivered a lot with the ball, having taken seven wickets at an average of 67.71.

Tests remain by far his best format, with 3697 runs in 83 Tests, with four centuries and 26 fifties and a best score of 175*. He has 326 wickets in the longest format. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

