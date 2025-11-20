DT
Home / Sports / "He is recovering well, decision will be taken tomorrow evening": Kotak on Gill's participation in Guwahati Test

"He is recovering well, decision will be taken tomorrow evening": Kotak on Gill's participation in Guwahati Test

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, over the uncertainty of Shubman Gill playing in the second Test against South Africa on Saturday, stated that Gill is recovering well from a neck spasm, but a final decision on his participation will be made on Friday evening.

He further said the medical team is cautious about ensuring Gill doesn't risk a recurrence of the injury, which could affect the team. Kotak revealed that if there's any doubt, Gill will likely rest for the match.

The 26-year-old had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India's first Test against South Africa. Gill was taken to the hospital after Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, shortly after retiring hurt in the first innings, having faced just three balls. On the morning of Day 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed he would not take any further part in the Test.

Gill has dealt with a similar neck spasm before, which kept him out of the Test against New Zealand in October 2024.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well. I met him yesterday. Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening. The physios and doctors will have to make a call if he has fully recovered. Because he should not get that spasm again during a game, and that is very important. So, if he is fully recovered and we have a guarantee that he won't likely have this issue again, then he will play. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will take a rest for one more game, because it won't be helpful to the team," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

If Gill is ruled out of the Guwahati Test, India may turn to left-handers B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. Sudharsan impressed with scores of 87 and 39 against West Indies in Delhi, but managed a highest of 32 in four innings for India A against South Africa A earlier this month.

India will face South Africa in the second and final Test in Guwahati on Saturday, seeking to bounce back from a 30-run defeat in the series opener and level the series 1-1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

