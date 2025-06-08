"He keeps improving day by day...": Finch on Cummins' captaincy ahead of WTC final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch hailed captain Pat Cummins, saying that he "keeps improving day by day" with his leadership abilities on and off the field.

Australia would be aiming to defend their ICC World Test Championship mace, when they take on first-time finalists South Africa at Lord's from June 11 onwards, who are eyeing their first-ever ICC major world title win in senior cricket.

While speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Finch spoke on Cummins' captaincy, under whose leadership the Aussies finished at second spot with 13 wins in 19 Tests, with just four losses.

"Pat Cummins' captaincy is outstanding. He keeps improving day after day. He's shown an ability to lead a team, not just on the field, but off the field. And that is a huge part of captaining an international team. Your ability to bring everything together at the right time. His partnership with Andrew McDonald, the coach, has been super for Australian cricket," he said.

Cummins has been the superstar for Australia as a captain, leading them to retaining the Ashes urn against England in the UK after a 2-2 draw, and their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win against India after 10 years, preventing a hat-trick of series losses at home to Asian giants. He led from the front with the ball, being the team's leading wicket-taker with 73 scalps in 17 Tests at an average of over 24. It was under his captaincy that Australia won their maiden WTC mace in 2023, beating India in the final at The Oval, having secured every major trophy in all forms of cricket.

With 20 wins in 33 matches, just seven losses and six draws, Cummins is one of Australia's best Test captains with a win percentage of 60.60.

Finch also spoke on Australia and South Africa having similar bowling attacks in pace and spin alike but giving Australia the edge over the Proteas.

"I think both teams are very similarly matched with their bowling attacks. You look at Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, they are probably the four front runners (in pace bowling) at this stage, along with Nathan Lyon. And then you have got Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi, Marco Jansen (all pacers) and Keshav Maharaj (as a spinner). So I think they both match up so closely together, but I would give Australia just the edge, having probably played more test cricket as a bowling group in the English conditions," he concluded.

South Africa and Australia announced their squads for the World Test Championship Final on Monday, 13 May.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett. (ANI)

