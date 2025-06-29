He knows his deficiencies, will learn: Australia coach McDonald backs struggling Konstas

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 29 (ANI): Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has called for patience with teenager Sam Konstas following his flop show at Kensington Oval in the opening Test against the West Indies.

The opening fixture was fought on even terms till the morning of the third day, courtesy of the tricks Bridgetown's surface played on the batters. Despite the mystifying conditions, the Baggy Greens raced to a comprehensive 159-run triumph to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Konstas, who announced himself to the world with a swashbuckling 60 in front of a sold-out crowd at the MCG against India, miserably failed to captivate spectators. Konstas, known for his belligerent style of play, returned cheaply with scores of 3(14) and 5(38).

"It felt like he was stuck at times and was overaggressive and then underplayed. It's really that balance and tempo. He's got that there, and that's a step-up to Test cricket [when] the pressure's on. He's got a really good partner down the other end. All we ask for is a bit of patience and time with it," McDonald said as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We've had some conversations around potentially, if you're in that situation again, what does that look like? He knows his deficiencies. He'll learn to play with what he's got. These guys are on a journey. They're starting out, and some people get there faster than others," he added.

After folding on 180 in the first innings, Australia were reeling at 65/4 in the second. Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63) and Alex Carey (65) fuelled Australia's second innings to a fighting 310, which completely changed the complexion of the game.

"We were definitely put under pressure throughout that whole game. Incredible partnership from Travis [Head] and Beau [Webster] to navigate through and give us something to bowl at. The wicket surprised us. There was enough seam and variable bounce, which made it difficult for batting," McDonald said.

"It's a step into the unknown [in Grenada]. We'll make an educated guess as to what the surface may do. I think it could lend itself to being a pace bowling-dominated series if they keep the surfaces similar to that," he added. (ANI)

