Adelaide [Australia], October 22 (ANI): Ahead of the second Adelaide ODI against Australia, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, currently benched, has been working more on his bowling and looks more "consistent" now.

With India trailing 1-0, the second ODI will take place at Adelaide from Thursday onwards, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the spotlight again. However, India's Test batting sensation Jaiswal, is also knocking on selectors' doors, boasting of a fantastic 52-plus batting average in 33 List A matches with five centuries and seven fifties. He has played just one ODI for India, scoring 15 runs.

Speaking on Jaiswal getting a chance during the series, Kotak said, "He is in the squad, and those in the squad are aware that their turn will come. At the end of the day, only 11 can play. So you have to wait for your turn and then perform."

The coach also spoke on how the left-handed batter is also working on his bowling, getting a chance to roll over his arms during the home Tests against West Indies.

"Jaiswal always bowled leg spin. As an individual player, if it comes from within that he actually wants to bowl more and more, and I've been watching him for the last five to six years, but he looks more consistent now. So obviously he's working more on his bowling, which is a positive sign," he said.

Jaiswal notably has seven wickets in List A format at an average of over 36, with best figures of 2/31. (ANI)

